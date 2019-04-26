English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When Robert Downey Jr. Risked His Rs 3.9 Crore Watch for a Hand Imprint at TCL Chinese Theatre
Robert Downey Jr. was at the TCL Chinese Theatre to celebrate his latest film Avengers: Endgame.
Image: Instagram/Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. did something on Tuesday evening that could give watch collectors and aficionados across the world a major scare.
He put a standout Double Tourbillon 30° Technique watch from Greubel Forsey, which costs $560,000 (Rs 3.9 crore), in peril while making a hand imprint at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre, where celebrities have been leaving their marks since 1927, reports Robb Report.
Notably, Downey Jr., one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, is known to sport some of the most exquisite timepieces at red-carpet events and in his personal life but at the event on Tuesday—which was held to celebrate his latest film Avengers: Endgame—he truly surprised everyone by not removing his watch while putting his hands on wet concrete to create the imprint.
According to the Robb Report, along with the Greubel Forsey watch, Downey Jr. was wearing a suit from Isaia, a Cotton Citizen t-shirt and Guissepe Zannotti sneakers, for the occasion.
Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame—one of the most awaited films of the year— is the 22nd (and most likely the final) film in the Avengers series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a power-packed stellar cast, including Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson.
The film concludes a story that has unfolded over 21 previous films since 2007 and has become the highest-grossing franchise in the history of movies. Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, it picks up from where last year’s Avengers: Infinity War left—with several beloved superheroes turning to dust.
