1-MIN READ

When Robert Pattinson Stole Socks From the Batman Set, Got Scolded From Warner Bros

Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves has given the Batman fans a movie that will be considered a classic for years to come

Robert Pattinson said in a recent interview that he managed to swipe items from the set of The Batman, but got scolded for doing so.

Entertainment Bureau

Robert Pattinson made his debut as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the latest retelling of the iconic character from DC Comics. The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, is in theatres now. The film also stars Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle or the Catwoman. In a recent interview, Pattinson revealed that he used to get scolded on the sets of the film for stealing socks. Though actors typically are not allowed to take items from sets without permission, some of them often steal things that might hold some kind of sentimental value to them.

Pattinson told BBC Radio 1 in a recent interview that he managed to swipe items from the set of The Batman, but got scolded for doing so. “It's impossible to take anything home from it, I did get a lot of socks. All of my socks are all from 'Batman',” he said.

Pattinson shared Warner Bros production house used to tell him that it is fine to have a few pairs but he cannot take them every day. They asked the actor how many socks he exactly needs from the sets of The Batman.

Reeves had already stated that he has had discussions with Warner Bros. about a sequel to The Batman. So, he said that it's unlikely that Pattinson will get to take home any items that are more significant than socks, especially his prized Batman suit, for the time being.

Pattinson recalled that when he wore the full costume of Batman, the crew on the sets acted differently around him. “It has such a kind of totemic power," Pattinson shared that the crew looked a little bit scared. “It's really weird. If you don't say anything and you're just standing there, people get freaked out by it,” he added.

Moviegoers, especially DC fans, are loving every frame of the movie, and are not getting tired of praising the star cast as well as the entire crew of The Batman.

Have you seen the Pattinson-starrer The Batman yet?

first published:March 05, 2022, 10:26 IST