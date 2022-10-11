'When Rorschach Succeeds, Malayalam Cinema Also Succeeds': Anto Joseph

Rorschach is the reason behind the traffic jam at MG road in Ernakulam, according to producer Anto Joseph. Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s latest movie is steadily gaining popularity among moviegoers in Kerala. The fantasy thriller opened in theatres last Friday to overwhelmingly positive reviews.

After the release of the movie, a note shared by producer Anto Joseph on Facebook caught the masses’ attention.

Ernakulam MG Road, which has many movie theatres, once experienced huge traffic jams on movie release days. With the coming of new roads, this congestion disappeared. But after the release of Rorschach, there was a strong return of the audience to the theatres. Anto Joseph penned a long note saying that since Friday, MG Road has been seen stalling again as if it were a scene from the past.

“Ernakulam MG Road and Malayalam cinema. This road, which was once a regular sight of traffic jams, has been decongested with the arrival of new routes. Since Friday, social media has been filled with videos of MG Road coming to a standstill as if it were a scene from the past. There is more than one theatre along MG Road. Now showing all over there is ‘Rorschach’. That is the reason for the rush,” the producer noted.

“In three days, the gross collection of ‘Rorschach’ from Kerala alone is 9.75 crores. Rorschach has once again proved that if there are good films, the audience will flock to the theatres with enthusiasm. For this, we have to thank the great man Mammooka. For the courage shown to make such a film. For the insight that it will be a new experience for the audience. Above all for the amazing actress who shocks every moment.”

“With a wink, a smile that spreads on the tip of the lips, why the actor Mammootty is emerging even from among the pallidas. It is an experience that needs to be seen. When ‘Rorschach’ succeeds, Malayalam cinema also succeeds once again with Mammooka. Thank you dear mammooka,” Anto Joseph concluded.

