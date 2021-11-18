When Sabyasachi Had Called Deepika Padukone in Burqa for Her Wedding Outfit Trials

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their third wedding anniversary earlier this week and shared some heartwarming pictures on social media. The couple had tied the knot on November 14, 2018, and the dreamy pictures from their Lake Como wedding flooded the social media feeds of many fans across the globe.

Deepika and Ranveer were seen in a traditional wedding dress designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. However, before the wedding took place, Deepika and Sabyasachi had to maintain tight secrecy during the fitting sessions of the costume.

Talking about the challenges faced during that time, Sabyasachi told Filmfare that he went on to suggest Deepika to come in a burqa for trials. The designer told the film magazine that when Deepika called him, the first thing that flashed into his head was the horror movie Nightmare on Elm Street part 5. Sabyasachi clarified that it was not because of Deepika but because of the anxiety to keep the wedding outfit trial a secret that the image flashed in front of him. Talking about the pressure surrounding the celebrity weddings, to which Sabyasachi is no stranger, he recalled saying, “I did Anushka’s wedding before that. We do a lot of celebrity weddings but in India when you are doing the wedding of a movie star, you’re very worried the secrets will go out.”

The designer also pointed out the fact that he and his team only had a month to prepare for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding in 2017. However, in Deepika and Ranveer’s case, his team had a time period of six months because of which there was more possibility of secrets being leaked into public platforms. Sabyasachi told Filmfare, “I was like when we were doing Anushka’s wedding, there was a month we had, but with Deepika’s, there were six (months) and everybody was speculating. I mean she and Ranveer must have gotten married 50 times in the press before she was actually married.”

Ranveer and Deepika celebrated their third wedding anniversary at a quaint location in the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand.

The couple even shared pictures of their recent getaway on Instagram.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.