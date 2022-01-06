When Saif Ali Khan Chose Katrina Kaif Over Kareena Kapoor; Shahid Kapoor Had Epic Reaction

Karan Johar has always been known to put his guests in tricky situations on his show Koffee With Karan. The ace director manages to put his celebrity guests in a fix, all thanks to his long stint as the host of the famous talk show. Karan apparently carries the same tendency even when he is not hosting the show. He had once put Saif Ali Khan in a tight spot when the actor came to the sets of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 8 to promote his film Phantom back in 2015. Karan Johar was a judge on that show.

Saif, who had arrived on the show with his co-star Katrina Kaif, indulged in a candid chat with Karan. During the course of the show, Karan asked Saif who was hotter between his wife Kareena Kapoor and co-star Katrina. After initially being stumped by the question, Saif chose Katrina over his wife.

The answer left Shahid Kapoor, who was also a judge on the show, in absolute splits. Many viewers reacted to the video on Reddit. “I bet Shahid wanted to just disappear. Even Saif for that matter. Karan was very insensitive with that question.” Another user pointed out that Saif looked nervous while Shahid looked cool. For the unversed, Shahid was in a long and highly publicised relationship with Kareena before she got married to Saif.

In the same show, Saif, Shahid and Katrina were also asked by Karan to name a person they thought was hot. While Saif took the name of his wife, Katrina mentioned her then-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Shahid also mentioned his wife Mira Rajput.

Katrina recently got married to actor Vicky Kaushal while Ranbir Kapoor and actress Alia Bhatt are presently in a relationship.

