When Saif Ali Khan Convinced Kareena Kapoor to Audition for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Having played an array of roles, from an escort to a feisty Punjabi girl and a fading Bollywood superstar, Kareena Kapoor Khan has an incredible ability to disappear into a character. She, however, landed all these remarkable roles without auditioning for them. Yes, you read that right!

Laal Singh Chaddha happens to be the first film for which Kareena ever auditioned and she did so only for her co-star Aamir Khan.

"In these 20 years, nobody has ever told me that you have to read these two scenes. But I think that even if it was for Hollywood, I would have not auditioned. I auditioned only because of Aamir. I know what his potential is, and I know his intent. He will create a world, and in that world, he wants to be 100 percent sure. I was reading the scene, and I knew that I had nailed it. When I was midway through the scene, Aamir told Advait (Chandan, director) that this is done, and that he can see my character in that," Kareena said.

The actress further revealed that it was her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, who convinced her to audition for the part.

"There has never been this concept for audition, and when I told Saif (Ali Khan, husband) about it, he said, 'What is the big deal?' and that actors should audition for a part. I know in Hollywood actors like Al Pacino and Meryl Streep don't get a part unless they audition," the actress added.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena said, "What do I say about someone (referring to Aamir) who is such a genius, and has got such a cinematic mind? It is an absolute pleasure and honour to even stand beside Aamir, and working with him again (after 3 Idiots and Talaash). He is so passionate and dedicated to his craft. The journey has just begun, and it is quite exciting."

Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis's multiple Oscar award-winning American movie Forrest Gump. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 25, 2020.

