When Saif Ali Khan Joked About Kareena Kapoor’s Kissing Scene In Kambakkht Ishq

Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan often shell out major relationship goals with their mushy pictures on social media. Kareena and Saif have starred in multiple movies together, including Tashan, Kurbaan, Omkara, and Agent Vinod. And, their on-screen chemistry has been highly loved by the audience. As actors, the couple is expected to perform intimate scenes in movies if the script demands it. But, did you know that kissing on the screen once affected Kareena and Saif’s love life?

In one of the previous seasons of Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar asked Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor whether they ever faced any issues pertaining to performing intimate scenes in front of the camera. In her response, Bebo revealed that she and Saif used to have discussions regarding the same. The Jab We Met actress further added that during the filming of director Sabbir Khan’s Kambakkht Ishq, she had warned Saif of the kissing scenes between her and actor Akshay Kumar.

“We are very open with whatever we do. I had warned him that this is what is there in the film, before the trial I had told him. He said, ‘listen it is your work’,” shared Kareena. However, during their conversation with KJo, it was further disclosed that the kissing scene was edited out of Kambakkht Ishq. A relieved Saif Ali Khan seemed to be happy with the decision of the cut as he opened up on the matter to the host. “The kiss from Kambakkht Ishq got cut, otherwise I don’t know if I would be sitting here even,” joked Saif, to which his now-wife, Kareena Kapoor, smiled and said, “Okay, no arguments about that.”

Later, the duo also got candid about Saif Ali Khan’s kiss with Deepika Padukone in the movie Love Aaj Kal. Saif was quick to defend himself by saying that it was a “small kiss” unlike Kareena’s kiss with Akshay Kumar.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love on the sets of Tashan in 2008. The two got hitched on October 16, 2012. Saif and Kareena have two adorable boys together – Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.

