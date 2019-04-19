Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

When Saif Ali Khan Requested Paparazzi to Not Stalk His Wildly Popular Infant Son Taimur

Saif Ali Khan says he finds 10 people lounging about outside his house waiting for a shot of his kid disturbing.

IANS

Updated:April 19, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
When Saif Ali Khan Requested Paparazzi to Not Stalk His Wildly Popular Infant Son Taimur
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor with their son Taimur. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Protective father Saif Ali Khan, discernibly disturbed by the constant attention given to his two-year-old son Taimur, says the child needs to left alone by the paparazzi.

Saif recently blurted out at the airport's ubiquitous paparazzi, "Stop it, the child will go blind."

Though everyone, including the photographers, laughed, the point of acute parental concern was made.

A few days later, policemen swooped down on the paparazzi outside Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence and asked them to disperse. It is believed that Saif complained to the police about the constant paparazzi attention. However, Saif denies having anything to do with it, though he admits he found their constant presence intrusive.

He said, "Yes, the cops cleared the paparazzi because someone complained. Not me. I can't say I feel kindly about their presence, because 10 people lounging about outside your house waiting for a shot of your kid is disturbing to say the least. I didn't complain because I don't want to deprive anyone of a job."

However, Saif has a request for the photographers: "Please don't stalk Taimur. He is not a star. He is just a child."

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram