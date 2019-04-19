English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When Saif Ali Khan Requested Paparazzi to Not Stalk His Wildly Popular Infant Son Taimur
Saif Ali Khan says he finds 10 people lounging about outside his house waiting for a shot of his kid disturbing.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor with their son Taimur. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Protective father Saif Ali Khan, discernibly disturbed by the constant attention given to his two-year-old son Taimur, says the child needs to left alone by the paparazzi.
Saif recently blurted out at the airport's ubiquitous paparazzi, "Stop it, the child will go blind."
Though everyone, including the photographers, laughed, the point of acute parental concern was made.
A few days later, policemen swooped down on the paparazzi outside Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence and asked them to disperse. It is believed that Saif complained to the police about the constant paparazzi attention. However, Saif denies having anything to do with it, though he admits he found their constant presence intrusive.
He said, "Yes, the cops cleared the paparazzi because someone complained. Not me. I can't say I feel kindly about their presence, because 10 people lounging about outside your house waiting for a shot of your kid is disturbing to say the least. I didn't complain because I don't want to deprive anyone of a job."
However, Saif has a request for the photographers: "Please don't stalk Taimur. He is not a star. He is just a child."
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Saif recently blurted out at the airport's ubiquitous paparazzi, "Stop it, the child will go blind."
Though everyone, including the photographers, laughed, the point of acute parental concern was made.
A few days later, policemen swooped down on the paparazzi outside Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence and asked them to disperse. It is believed that Saif complained to the police about the constant paparazzi attention. However, Saif denies having anything to do with it, though he admits he found their constant presence intrusive.
He said, "Yes, the cops cleared the paparazzi because someone complained. Not me. I can't say I feel kindly about their presence, because 10 people lounging about outside your house waiting for a shot of your kid is disturbing to say the least. I didn't complain because I don't want to deprive anyone of a job."
However, Saif has a request for the photographers: "Please don't stalk Taimur. He is not a star. He is just a child."
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Star in a Song Dedicated to Pulwama Victims
- Xiaomi Redmi 7 to Launch Alongside Redmi Y3 on April 22: Price, Features and More
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: Darkest Night, Spectator Mode, New Weapons And More
- Dhoni, Faf & Jadhav Recite Famous Movie Dialogues at CSK Event
- Amazon and Google Rediscovering Their Friendship is Great For YouTube And Amazon Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results