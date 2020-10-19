When Saif Ali Khan Said He Had 'Privileged Upbringing' But 'There's Been No Inheritance'

In a throwback interview, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he had to earn back Pataudi Palace, which he was supposed to have inherited, as it was rented to a hotel chain post the death of his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

“People have a certain fixed notion. For that matter, even (with) Pataudi (palace), when my father died, it got rented to Neemrana Hotels. Aman (Nath) and Francis (Wacziarg) used to run (the hotel). Francis passed away. He’d said that if I wanted (the palace) back, I could let him know. I said: ‘I want it back’. They held a conference, and said, ‘okay, you have to give us lots of money!’ Which I then consequently earned," Saif was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times via Mid-Day.

Saif said that while he has had a privileged upbringing, ‘there was no inheritance’. Even the property that he was supposed to have inherited was bought with money he made from films.

“So, even the house I’m supposed to have inherited has been earned back through money from films. You can’t live off the past. At least we can’t in our family, because there was nothing. There is history, culture, beautiful photographs; and, of course, some land. It has been a privileged upbringing. But there’s been no inheritance.”

Here are some pictures of the Pataudi Palace:

Saif recently celebrated his eighth wedding anniversary with wife Kareen Kapoor Khan, who shared a special post and a warm picture of them. She also revealed the secret of a happy marriage.

Kareena and Saif married on October 16, 2012, after being in a relationship for a long time. They had a low-key wedding ceremony in Mumbai, attended only by immediate family members.