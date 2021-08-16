When Saif Ali Khan Said He is Bored of Playing 'Commitment Phobic Man-child'

In a career spanning over three decades, Saif Ali Khan portrayed a large variety of characters on celluloid. From essaying the role of a quintessential chocolate boy to grimy villain to quirky gangster, the actor gave life to many parts that remain etched in the memories of the audiences to date. However, he went through a phase in his career which actors generally term as typecast. While speaking in an interview, Saif admitted that he got stuck in the character of a commitment phobic man-child for a large part of his career.

In 2018, while interacting with Film Companion, Saif said that he was bored of such roles, just like his critics. When asked about the 2012 film Cocktail, he said that director and film writer, Imtiaz Ali brought out something new to his character despite the often-seen theme. Saif played a 30-year-old man who was reluctant to marry his girlfriend.

Saif admitted that he tried to give a new direction to his career with the film Agent Vinod. He said, “If it (Agent Vinod) had worked, it was a good attempt for a guy who does romantic comedies to do something a little more age-appropriate.”

It was during the filming of Cocktail that Saif decided that it would be the last time he would be doing such kind of roles. “I felt like I was getting a little bored of that vibe. The soul of the romantic hero is a guy who is confused about his future and is commitment phobic. I think that's really irritating to the audience after a while. I've been married twice. Like you're still confused?” he was quoted as saying.

Saif was last seen in the political web series Tandav. He has wrapped work on the upcoming crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 opposite Rani Mukerji. He also has horror comedy Bhoot Police and a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film Vikram Vedha co-starring Hrithik Roshan. Saif is also committed to the Om Raut directed 3D bilingual film Adipurush in which he will play the antagonist. Adipurush stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

