When Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar Promoted Sanju in 1993

Bollywood stalwarts had already started Sanju's promotion 25 years back. A day before the release of Sanju, Rishi Kapoor reminded the world about Sanju's early promotion by tweeting out an old picture in where actors Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are seen holding posters with a message saying, “SANJU…WE’RE WITH U” on it. The picture dates back to the time when Sanjay Dutt was first sentenced to prison under TADA in 1993.We all are accustomed to the fact that friendships in Bollywood are never constant but there are few relationships which make it till the end like that of Rishi Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.According to recent reports, the veteran actor was completely blown away by his son’s fine performance. On watching the trailer, a teary-eyed Rishi Kapoor said, "The way Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is the biggest, superb thing (sic). The boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt." as Sr. RK was bursting with pride after watching Jr. RK's impersonation of Sanjay Dutt, he further added, "You don't know how emotionally triggered I am right now, at the point where Vinod (Chopra) and Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) have shown me this trailer. The first appearance of Ranbir from the jail, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt."After constant compliments for the young actor, Rishi Kapoor jokingly said, "I shouldn't praise him so much. He's good and still got to improve, and still got to do good work. I love you my boy (Ranbir)".The reports further revealed that Even Ranbir Kapoor got emotional when he came to know about his father's reaction at the trailer launch of his film Sanju". He was delighted to learn that the teaser had impressed his father.