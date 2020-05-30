When Saif Ali Khan Was Quizzed About His Millennial Lingo At Koffee With Karan

Actress Sara Ali Khan made her debut on Koffee With Karan Season 6 with her father actor Saif Ali Khan. The episode had set up an epic example of the father-daughter relationship, with Sara openly talking about her opinions on Saif’s divorce to Amrita Singh.

During the famous ‘rapid-fire’ segment in the show, Saif was quizzed on his millennial lingo. Saif, who seemed to be out of touch with the modern abbreviations, ended up leaving everyone in laughter.

Host Karan Johar asked the Nawab of Bollywood the full form of OOTD. After failed attempts at guessing the answer, he ends up saying, “I have no idea.” To this, the filmmaker reveals that OOTD stands for ‘Outfit Of The Day’.

Saif replied back, “Thank god I didn’t know that. It’ll be a sad day when I do.” He then imitated someone talking in a perfect millennial lingo.

Watch the video here:



One of the funniest answers of the series was when Saif was asked about the three questions he would probably ask Sara’s boyfriend. “Political views, drugs,” Saif replies, to which Karan interrupts, “Money would be a nice question to ask. I would ask that.” The Jawaani Deewani actor retorts, “Got cash? Take her.” However, the Kedarnath actress soon corrects her dad and asks him to stop saying that as it sounds awfully wrong.

Follow @News18Movies for more