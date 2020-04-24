MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

When Salman Khan was Very Close to Getting Married in 1999

Salman Khan

Salman Khan

When will Salman Khan get married is a million-dollar question. His fans are eagerly waiting for their favourite actor to tie the nuptial knot.

Share this:

When will Salman Khan get married is a million-dollar question. His fans are eagerly waiting for their favourite actor to tie the nuptial knot.

But not many know that Bhaijaan was all set to get into the wedlock in 1999. Reports claim that the actor was about to get married, but just a few days before the D-day the Dabangg actor decided to call off the wedding.

According to a report published in The Times of India, director Sajid Nadiadwala in an earlier TV show said, “Salman, was this close to getting married”.

Nadiadwala, who is also one of his closest friends revealed that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star wanted to tie the knot on his father Salim Khan’s birthday (November 24).

Of late, it is rumoured that the Dabangg actor is in a relationship with Iulia Vantur. However, there has been no confirmation from the actors.


Meanwhile, last week, Salman came out with a hard-hitting message in support of the coronavirus warriors, who are putting themselves at risk in order to protect the nation. He also spoke about people who are putting everyone's life at jeopardy by going out during the lockdown.



The actor will soon be seen in Radhe: your most wanted bhai. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the project also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres