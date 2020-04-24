When Salman Khan was Very Close to Getting Married in 1999

When will Salman Khan get married is a million-dollar question. His fans are eagerly waiting for their favourite actor to tie the nuptial knot.

But not many know that Bhaijaan was all set to get into the wedlock in 1999. Reports claim that the actor was about to get married, but just a few days before the D-day the Dabangg actor decided to call off the wedding.

According to a report published in The Times of India, director Sajid Nadiadwala in an earlier TV show said, “Salman, was this close to getting married”.

Nadiadwala, who is also one of his closest friends revealed that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star wanted to tie the knot on his father Salim Khan’s birthday (November 24).

Of late, it is rumoured that the Dabangg actor is in a relationship with Iulia Vantur. However, there has been no confirmation from the actors.







Meanwhile, last week, Salman came out with a hard-hitting message in support of the coronavirus warriors, who are putting themselves at risk in order to protect the nation. He also spoke about people who are putting everyone's life at jeopardy by going out during the lockdown.





The actor will soon be seen in Radhe: your most wanted bhai. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the project also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff.

