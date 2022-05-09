When Salman Khan Advised Sidharth Malhotra to Work in Television First

Right after his debut with the film Student of the Year, Sidharth Malhotra received a number of offers. Last seen in the film Shershaah, Sidharth has impressed the audience with his ability to get into the skin of any role he performs. Despite his brilliant acting, at one point, he was advised by Salman Khan to work in television. Salman advised him to opt for TV because he was unsure of Sidharth’s acting career.

Sidharth recalled his exchange with Salman during an interview with the Film Companion in 2017. In a conversation with Anupama Chopra, Sidharth recalled when he visited Salman with his friend, who worked for Bigg Boss. At the time, Sidharth was about to make his debut in the film industry with Student of the Year. Sidharth was offered drinks by Salman but he recalled refusing them because he didn’t drink liquor.

Salman then asked Sidharth about the project he was working on in Mumbai. Sidharth replied that he was working for a film but didn’t mention its name. But Sidharth’s friend said that he was working in Student of The Year. Sidharth recalled that Salman understood that he was working for Karan Johar.

This was followed by other conversations as the night went on. Amid all this, there was a point when Salman said that he was not sure about the Shershaah actor’s debut on the silver screen. Dabangg Khan then advised Sidharth to work on TV, instead.

Salman’s words left him puzzled, but he didn’t let them affect his confidence and kept smiling. This self-confidence proved to be instrumental in Sidharth’s success as Student of The Year. He was appreciated for his character Abhimanyu Singh. Sidharth was also nominated for several awards.

When Sidharth went on the sets of Bigg Boss to promote Student of The Year, Salman recounted the conversation he had with him. Salman said that he gave that advice to encourage him.

