When Salman Khan Attended Bina Kak’s Daughter’s Wedding in a Vest and Denims
Weddings or film promotions, Salman Khan does what Salman Khan does.
Salman Khan at Amrita Kak’s wedding. (Image: Instagram/Bina Kak)
Salman Khan has often gone shirtless for his films, but he sported ‘the ganji look’ nine years ago at the wedding of actress-turned-politician Bina Kak's daughter Amrita Kak.
Bina Kak on Wednesday shared a few throwback images of her "Choti's wedding" on Instagram, wishing her on her ninth wedding anniversary.
Ditching traditional clothing that’s usually worn at Indian weddings, Salman attended the event wearing a white ganji with a pair of jeans, chic sunglasses and a cap. Sharing the image, in the Bharat actor is posing with his gang of friends, Bina wrote, “#brothergang at choti s wedding ..Bless them all @amritakak@rij79 @ankurkak @mudassar_as_is.”
In another image, Salman can be seen splayed out on the floor, putting haldi on Amrita’s face. The wedding was also attended by actors Katrina Kaif and Arbaaz Khan, and filmmaker David Dhawan. Sharing their images from the festivities, Bina wrote, “This day 9 years ago my house was full of friends, family,extended families n relatives preparing n celebrating Chhoti n Riju s🌷🌷 marriage❣❣..28th morning was mehndi n huldi..Next morning was the chuda ceremony ..I want to thank everyone for making it special n blessing my children ..I wish Choti ,Riju n Jawahar😘😘😘 a long ,happy ,healthy years of togetherness ..Miss you guys.”
Notably, Bina and Salman have worked together in several films, including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and God Tussi Great Ho.
(With inputs from IANS)
🌹🌻💐💐This day 9 years ago my house was full of friends ,family,extended families n relatives preparing n celebrating Chhoti n Riju s🌷🌷 marriage❣️❣️..28th morning was mehndi n huldi..Next morning was the chuda ceremony ..I want to thank everyone for making it special n blessing my children ..I wish Choti ,Riju n Jawahar😘😘😘 a long ,happy ,healthy years of togetherness ..Miss you guys ,,💐💐🌷💐💐🌷💐💐
