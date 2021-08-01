When Salman Khan Defended Aamir Khan Amid Affair Rumours

Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan shared the screen-space in Rajkumar Santoshi’s comedy film Andaz Apna Apna. Even though the film released in 1994, it is still considered iconic to this day. Even though they played friends on-screen, they had a rift while shooting the film. However, in a throwback interview of Salman, the actor can be seen defending his co-stars from rumours that he had an affair outside his marriage. At that time, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta, from whom he separated in 2002.

Popular Instagram page Notwhyral shared a video of Salman from 1992, when he and the team of Andaz Apna Apna had started shooting for the film. He was asked by the interviewer about the rumours circulating about Aamir having an affair outside of his marriage. To this, Salman said, “Woh Aamir ke baare mein nahi, woh mere baare mein hain (those rumours aren’t about Aamir but about me).”

He also appreciated Aamir’s image, saying, “Aamir has really a clean image, I don’t know how he manages it. He’s married, and he has this really sweet look. He keeps announcing all the time ‘I love my wife’ and ‘I’m crazy about my wife’. Bach jaata hai woh (he’s saved). Now he’s going to kill me.” When the interviewer interjected to ask if there is something going on the side, a terrified Salman said no.

The cast of Andaz Apna Apna have talked about tensions on set between the actors. Raveena Tandon, in a recent interview, had said that Aamir and Salman did not speak to each other, and on the other hand, Raveena and Karisma Kapoor were also not talking during filming. She said that it is still unclear how the film was made but it goes on to show that they were really good actors.

In an appearance in Koffee With Karan, Aamir Khan had revealed that he and Aamir became friends again during his divorce with Reena. He told host Karan Johar, “In Andaz Apna Apna I had a very bad experience working with Salman Khan. I didn’t like him then. I found him rude and inconsiderate. After tasting the experience of working with him I just wanted to stay away from Salman. Salman walked into my life when I was at my lowest. I had gone through a divorce with my wife. But later we bumped into each other and he expressed his wish to meet me. We met again and drank together and we connected. And it began as a genuine friendship and it has only grown."

On the work front Salman is currently shooting for Tiger 3. He also has Antim: The Final Truth and Bhaijaan in the pipeline. On the other hand, Aamir will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

