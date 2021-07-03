When Salman Khan Helped Aamir Khan During His Divorce With Reena Dutta

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao announced their divorce on Saturday, after 15 years of marriage. The couple released a statement saying that they will professionally collaborate and co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan.

This is Aamir Khan’s second divorce. He was previously married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. The actor had talked about his traumatic divorce experience in many interviews. During one of his appearances in Koffee With Karan, Aamir Khan said that he and Salman Khan developed a friendship after the latter helped him sail through his difficult divorce.

Aamir told host Karan Johar, “In Andaz Apna Apna I had a very bad experience working with Salman Khan. I didn’t like him then. I found him rude and inconsiderate. After tasting the experience of working with him I just wanted to stay away from Salman."

“Salman walked into my life when I was at my lowest. I had gone through a divorce with my wife. But later we bumped into each other and he expressed his wish to meet me. We met again and drank together and we connected. And it began as a genuine friendship and it has only grown," he further added.

Aamir and Salman starred in the 1994 comedy film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Andaz Apna Apna also starred Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

On Saturday, July 3, Aamir and Kiran released a statement which read, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. "

Kiran and Aamir met on the sets of his film Lagaan, where Kiran was an assistant director. They started dating after his divorce and married in December 2005. They welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in 2009.

