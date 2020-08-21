When Salman Khan Opened Up About His Childhood Crush

A throwback video of Salman Khan has surfaced on the internet where he is talking about his childhood crush whom he couldn’t confess his feelings to. The video is from Bigg Boss 13 when Bollywood actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn visited the sets of the reality show for the promotions of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

As the clip begins, Kajol asks Salman about his childhood crush, to this Salman replies by saying, “I really liked her but didn’t tell her out of fear of rejection. Three of my friends, individually, at some point of time, had an affair with her. And I got to know this later that she actually liked me.”

The actor also revealed that he bumped into the same girl 15 years ago and said, "Thank god I didn’t tell her, she became a grandmother. She said, ‘My grandchildren are fans of yours. They love your movies'.”

Further, the actor burst into laughter saying that if he would have married her then he would have been a grandfather by now.

Meanwhile, Salman is all set to host the 14th season of Bigg Boss. The show is expected to premiere in the month of September.