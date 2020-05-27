When Salman Khan Refused to Smooch Bhagyashree on Photographer's Demand

Bhagyashree is still known for playing the sweet and innocent Suman in Maine Pyar Kia (1989) opposite Salman Khan. The actress has said in a recent interview that the two of them were doing a photo shoot together around that time, when Salman proved that he is a true gentleman.

The photographer had asked Salman to grab Bhagyashree and smooch her, but the actor refused. The photographer had asked the him to take Bhagyashree by surprise and kiss her on the lips.

Recalling the incident, Bhagyashree told Deccan Chronicle, "There was a very popular photographer back then, who is no more. He wanted to take some not-so-complimentary photographs of Salman and me, some sort of 'hot' photographs. So, he took Salman aside and told him, 'Main jab camera set up karunga (When I set up the camera), you just catch her and smooch her'."

The actress said that the two of them were newcomers at the time and the photographer thought he could get away with a demand like that. "Back then, smooching scenes were not prevalent. I don’t think he or Salman knew that I was standing very close by and could hear every word. For a second, I remained shocked, but just then, I heard Salman say, 'I am not going to do anything of that sort. If you want any pose like that, you need to ask Bhagyashree.' I really respected Salman's response, and that's when I realised I was among safe people," she said.

The actress will soon be seen in in two major releases, one of which is the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi and the other a Prabhas-starrer, tentatively titled Jaan.

