When Salman Khan Shared His Simple 'Funda' To Work In Industry

Salman Khan, who turned 57 on December 27, has been in the entertainment industry for more than three decades. While his inimitable style and aura are irreplaceable. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Salman Khan admitted that he really worked hard to earn it and added why is it so necessary. Speaking about his timeline in the industry, he shared that in the initial years of his career when he was climbing the success stairs, he thought it will stay forever but it doesn’t.

Recalling the time, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan also revealed that his father Salim Khan was also doing well at the time, the family thought it will last long but his father didn’t have any work for five years. Salman also mentioned he even thought that many of his friends will make it big in their careers in the industry but saw them easily being replaced and thrown out. At that point, he realized that one needs to put their best foot forward and started working hard.

As per Salman, the “funda” to one’s success is that one needs to work hard. Even if not successful, they still need to work hard. He also confessed that he lucked out and said that he admitted that there are people who are a lot bigger than him. The actor is someone whose luck was on his side and is doing okay for him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. Along with them, it also stars Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and Daggubati Venkatesh in prominent roles. The film is gearing up for its release on Eid in the upcoming year. He also Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif which is said to hit the theatres on Diwali. He also has Kick 2 opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

