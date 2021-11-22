When Salman Khan Spoke About Salim Khan's Marriage to Helen: I Was About 10 at That Time

Scriptwriter Salim Khan was married to Salma and had four kids, Salman, Sohail, Arbaaz, and Alvira, when he tied the knot with actor-dancer Helen in 1981. Helen was quite popular for her dance numbers through the 1960s and 1970s. However, when the two got married, everybody was in shock. Well, it is quite obvious that it was no cakewalk for Helen to get accepted by the Khan family. But with time, when the family realised that Helen was no home-breaker instead was a kind and warm person, who only wished the best for her stepchildren, they accepted her. Salma and Helen went on to share a great bond and they eventually became friends. However, the process was not as easy as it sounds.

Back in 1990, in an interview to Filmfare Magazine, Salman Khan had opened up about this phase of his life. Salman shared that as he was a mumma’s boy, he could not bear that his mother was unhappy. The superstar said he hated when his mother used to wait for his father to come home, post the second marriage.

“My mom’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. I can’t say why, I don’t think explanations are needed. We get along very well because basically, I’m a mama’s boy. I can’t bear to see her unhappy. She was very hurt when my father married again, I’d hate it when she’d wait up for him to come home," he had said.

However, Salman revealed that his father had put in a lot of effort to make the four kids understand that he loved their mother. Salma took her time but gradually started to accept Helen and with time they became family. The actor had mentioned that he was a mere 10-year-old when this scene unfolded.

“Then, gradually, mom started accepting it. Dad explained to us that he still loved mom and that he’ll always be around. I was about 10 at that time and it took us quite some time to really accept Helen aunty. Today she’s a part of our family. Our whole family is like a closed fist, each one of us knows that if any one of us needs the other at any stage, we’ll be there," he added.

In the interview, which was published around 31 years ago, Salman had mentioned that his family is like a closed fist, and everyone is there for each other at any stage. Years later, even today, despite the various ups and downs the family is still united. The children treat Salma and Helen equally and were often quoted saying that they are blessed to have two mothers.

Helen and Salim, together never had biological children, rather the duo adopted a girl, Arpita Khan. In one of her previous interviews, Helen had admitted that she felt guilty about marrying a man, who already had a wife and four children.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.