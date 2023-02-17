Salman Khan has been ruling the Hindi film industry for decades now and has won millions of hearts. The actor’s name is enough to attract a massive footfall to theatres. The Sultan actor is known for his explosive interviews and sharp opinions on many subjects. Salman never minces his words while talking about anything, and this can be seen in his 1992 interview with Canada- based journalist Sushma Dutt. A clip of this interview resurfaced on social media and has gone viral. In the video, Salman was seen listing out all the behind–the–scene difficulties he faced during the Vancouver tour of 1992. He was a part of that tour along with other celebrities like Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. Sushma asked the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor how the food was during the tour. To which, he replied: “Kuch nahi hai, bhuka maar diya (There was nothing, I died of hunger). They have been giving us chana, pandreh chaane subah ko, pandreh chaane shaam ko. Aur sone ke liye geela takya, matlab geela towel who jisse hum le kar sote hai na, usi towel ko lekar sote hai.”

The ‘Bhaijaan’ of the industry, as he is popularly known, also spilled the beans about the lodging arrangements. He said that 15-20 people had to adjust in a single room. According to Salman, he, his brother (either Sohail Khan or Arbaaz Khan), sister Alvira Khan and mother Salma Khan were present in that room. Apart from him, Aamir Khan, Aamir’s wife Reena Dutta, Juhi Chawla, Juhi’s parents, Divya Bharti, and her mother were also present in that room. Salman’s followers were left surprised after watching this video, especially with the change in voice of their favourite actor. They showered compliments on the video and many wrote that the Tubelight actor looks extremely innocent in his mannerisms. Another humorously commented that Salman closely resembles rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan by the way of his talking. This video was shared on December 7, 2022 and garnered 3,71,000 views.

Salman has also dominated the headlines due to his much-anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji. Recently, the actor treated his fans to a mellifluous valentine’s number from this film, titled Naiyo Lagda Dil. Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal have provided their euphonious vocals to this song, rendered by Himesh Reshammiya.

