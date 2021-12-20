When Salman Khan Threw Stones at Sohail Khan, Injured him and Ran Away

Actor-director Sohail Khan is celebrating his 51st birthday today. He is Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan’s younger brother. Sohail has been a producer for his brothers’ films. Not long ago, Salman Khan made a lot of fun revelations about Sohail at the chat show. The Dabangg Khan said that once he and Arbaaz threw stones at Sohail and injured him. Salman talked about this funny incident in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019.

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood came to the show with both his brothers and shared that years ago, the three had watched Tarzan together. They were also playing a game in which they used stones. Salman got so engrossed in the game that he threw a stone at Sohail for real. Salman added that he was very young back then and hid behind a dustbin. When Sohail came out crying, they found that he was bleeding.

As soon as Salman and Arbaaz saw Sohail’s blood, they ran away from there. The bonding among the Khan brothers has been seen on multiple occasions. Whenever something happens, the three stand strong by each other.

Talking about Sohail Khan, we have seen him in numerous films. Some of them are Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, Hero, and Veer. He also directed Salman Khan’s Jai Ho. Sohail is away from the limelight for some time now. The actor has also judged some reality TV shows.

He was part of the jury on Comedy Circus from 2011 to 2018. Sohail has had a good journey in the industry, and he has tried a lot of different things in his career.

