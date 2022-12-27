When Salman Khan Wanted Kids but Not the Mother, Said 'Maybe I Can Work Out a Win-Win Situation'

Salman Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today. The actor still remains the 'most eligible bachelor' of the B-Town. While the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor has frequently avoided the subject of marriage, he once stated that he would like to have children. It's no secret that Salman adores children and has a soft spot for them in his heart. So much so, that he never misses an opportunity to spend time with his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat.

In an old interview with Mumbai Mirror, Salman had said that he wanted to start a family but without a woman. “I want children, but with children comes the mother. I don't want the mother, but they need one. But I have a whole village to take care of them. Maybe I can work out a win-win situation for everyone," he had said.

While Salman would like to have children, looks like marriage is not on his agenda. “Not for a while," Salman had responded when questioned about his marriage prospects.

Earlier a video surfaced online where Salman was seen dancing with his nephew and niece. The adorable video left admirers swooning about Salman's interaction with children, with many referring to him as a fun uncle.

Salman had been in various relationships over the years. From 1991 to 1999, he reportedly dated former actress Somy Ali. Salman was also linked to models Sangeeta Bijlani and stars Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif. He is rumoured to be dating model Iulia Vantur right now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman made his debut as a leading actor in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). He went on to appear in a number of films including Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Karan Arjun, Biwi No1, Kick, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to name a few. Salman Khan will now appear in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film will also feature Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill in key roles. Salman also has an action thriller film, Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in his pipeline.

