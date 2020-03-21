When Salman Khan Went Fruit-picking with His Nephew Ahil

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is making full use of the free time by pursuing his passion. After showing his painting skills, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood is chilling with his nephew Ahil. In the video, which is shared on Instagram by a fan page, Salman and little Ahil can be seen picking fruits from a farm.

Ahil is the son of Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and actor Aayush Sharma. The couple had welcomed their second child Ayat on December 27.

Meanwhile, celebrities are urging people to follow the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation and the state governments. The film fraternity has come together to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to observe Janata Curfew on Sunday, March 22, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra Spread Awareness About Janta Curfew

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said a total of 298 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Of the total number, four people have died and 22 others have recovered. The numbers indicate 98 new cases over 24 hours, with the growth rate almost doubling since over the same period on the last instance when 50 new cases were reported on Friday.

Follow @News18Movies for more