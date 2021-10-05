When Samantha Akkineni Called Herself 'Fortunate' to 'Have Got Husband Like Naga Chaitanya'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya on Saturday announced that they would be parting ways as husband and wife after 4 years of being married to each other. The announcement came amid the rumours of their divorce that were doing the rounds for quite some time now. Amid all this, a throwback interview in which Samantha could be seen praising Naga, has been doing rounds online.

Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Changes Name on Social Media After Separation From Naga Chaitanya

During the promotion of Mahanati, a biographical film based on the life of Indian actress Savitri, Samantha drew comparisons between her and Savitri and said how she almost became like one. Samantha had said, “I would have also gone through the same experience faced by Savitri. But, I realised it and came out of it. I knew that our relationship wouldn’t end well. I consider myself to be fortunate that I have got a husband like Naga Chaitanya."

Meanwhile, the actors took to their respective social media handles to confirm the news. “To all our well-wishers, after much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths," the joint statement of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya read. The couple’s separation rumours gained momentum when Samantha dropped the Akkineni surname from her social media accounts and changed her name to ‘S’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.