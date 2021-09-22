When Samantha Akkineni Said Naga Chaitanya Loved Her Despite Seeing Her Make 'Most Horrible Mistakes'

Recent reports suggest that Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have split up after nearly four years of marriage. However, neither of them has commented on the issue. During an appearance on Feet Up With The Stars (Telugu) in 2019, Samantha had heaped praise on Naga Chaitanya and called him “husband material".

“Chay is completely husband material. He has seen me from nothing. I remember I didn’t have money to make a call to my mother from the US. I took his phone and made a call home. Chay has seen me from that to this, so how can it be anybody else, right? Anybody else only knows me halfway,” Samantha told host Lakshmi Manchu about Chaitanya.

“As a human being also, he has seen me make the most horrible mistakes,” Samantha said, adding that it was a big deal “for people to love you despite the things that you are not proud of."

Lakshmi further asked her, “Being single to being with a man, what are the differences in the bedroom?” To which, Samantha answered, “Chay is married to his pillow. Even if I have to hug him, the pillow is always between us. He is going to kill me if I say more. I think I have said enough."

A few days back, Samantha Akkineni snapped at a reporter for asking her to comment on rumours of her separation from Naga Chaitanya as she was leaving the Tirumala temple. “Gudiki vachanu, buddhi unda (I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense)?" she said. Videos of the exchange went viral online.

The couple’s separation rumours gained momentum when Samantha dropped the Akkineni surname from her social media accounts and changed her name to ‘S’. When asked about it in an interview with Film Companion, she refused to address it. “The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well," she said.

