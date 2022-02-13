When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Answered to a Fan Who Wanted Her to Divorce Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her powerful acting skills and for being vocal on social media. Apart from those, she is also known for her savage replies and comebacks and the way she deals with trolls. Back in 2020, a fan of hers had commented on her photo wanting to marry her, and the actress’ reply left everyone in splits. She had uploaded a photo of her which she had captioned as ‘Feeling Good.’

A screenshot of the comment section shared by the entertainment portal Zoom shows a fan asking her to divorce Naga Chaitanya and marry him instead. To this Samantha replied in Telugu, “It’s difficult. Do one thing, ask Naga Chaitanya."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October last year. Although they did not reveal the reason, several industry sources said that it was because Chaitanya’s family had a problem with the actress doing bold scenes on screen.

On the work front, Samantha was recently seen in the dance number Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise. The song became an instant hit adding to Samantha’s already increasing popularity. She has also completed the shooting of her upcoming film Shakuntalam. Besides that, she will be seen in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. Apart from this, she is also going to appear in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars actors Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi. It will be released in cinemas in February 2022.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, was recently seen in the film Bangarraju with his father and superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will be making his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film Laal Singh Chadha. Apart from these, he will also be seen in the Telugu film Thank You where he will co-star with Raashi Khanna and Avika Gor.

