When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Referred to Naga Chaitanya as the Perfect Husband; Details Inside

South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actress of the industry. The actress who is currently basking the success of her dancing number Oo Antava with Allu Arjun, is known for her good looks and unique style statement. An avid social media user, Samantha keeps on updating fans on her activities via social media, and her fans too are keen to know about them – whether it be personal or professional. Talking about her love life, Samantha announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in October 2021, and left fans shattered.

And ever since they made the announcement the duo has been ruling the headlines. In an interview of the 34-year-old star that has surfaced on the web from a talk show. During the show,the actress had referred to Naga Chaitanya as the ‘perfect husband material’. Samantha had told Naga is simply perfect for her while giving an example that she did not have money to call her home when in the US, and he helped her.

As per Bollywood Life, the Makkhi star had referred to her now estranged husband as the perfect husband material during the talk show. Samantha had said, “Chay is completely husband material. He has seen me from nothing. I remember I didn’t have money to make a call to my mother from the US. I took his phone and made a call home. Chay has seen me from that to this, so how can it be anybody else, right? Anybody else only knows me halfway. As a human being also, he has seen me make the most horrible mistakes."

While announcing their split in October 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had shared a statement on social media. The statement read, “To all our well-wishers, After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

While the gorgeous diva is yet to announce a film in Bollywood, Samantha made her Hindi industry debut with The Family Man 2 last year. Although fans wait for her Bollywood film announcement, Samantha has been making headlines for her item song in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. Besides the song, Samantha has a few films in her kitty including Yashoda and Shaakuntalam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.