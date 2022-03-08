When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Revealed She Fell in Love With Naga Chaitanya First

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation right before their fourth anniversary, leaving their thousands of fans heartbroken. The now-estranged couple had tied the knot on October 6, and by Christian traditions and customs on 7 October 2017. They announced their separation through a joint social media statement on October 2, 2021. Since then, their heartbroken fans have been sharing several throwback photos and videos of the couple.

One of the videos shows Samantha revealed who out of the two of them fell in love at first. In the video from her interview with ETV’s Alitho Saradaga, the actress can be heard talking about how Chaitanya had helped her during the filing of their first film Ye Maaya Chesave. She was then asked who fell in love first. After initial hesitation, she revealed that it was she who fell in love first.

On the work front, Samantha was recently seen in the dance number Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise. The song became an instant hit adding to Samantha’s already increasing popularity. She has also completed the shooting of her upcoming film Shakuntalam. Besides that, she will be seen in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. Apart from this, she is also going to appear in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars actors Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, was recently seen in the film Bangarraju with his father and superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will be making his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film Laal Singh Chadha. Apart from these, he will also be seen in the Telugu film Thank You where he will co-star with Raashi Khanna and Avika Gor.

