When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shut Down Twitter User Who Called Her 'Divorced Ruined Second-Hand Item'

Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is well known for speaking her mind out – clearly and confidently. The 35-year-old’s Instagram is full of posts where the actress shares things on her mind on everything under the sun. However, last year, the actress was trolled brutally after she divorced her husband of four years, Naga Chaitanya. Fans of the couple chose clear sides after the divorce came through and took to posting several comments on the duo’s social media profiles. A particularly insensitive comment by a troll made Samantha shut down all those who had been targeting her.

The Twitter troll later ended up deleting his comment due to Samantha’s subtle but befitting reply to him. The troll had written: “Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a divorced ruined second-hand item who has 50 crores tax-free money robbed from a gentleman!” Replying to him on the same Twitter thread, Samantha hit back with a simple but effective message which read: “Kamarali Dukandar, God bless your soul.” She named the Twitter user too, and users on the micro-blogging site applauded her for her articulate comeback to the rude comment.

Kamarali Dukandar God bless your soul . https://t.co/IqA1feO9K1 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 21, 2021

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga dated for around 3 years before the couple decided to tie the knot. The pair had initially met on the sets of Yeh Maaya Chesave. Samantha, who received widespread laurels after the release of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, where she grooved to the song ‘Oo Antava’, sparked conversations about how item songs are perceived in Indian film industries.

On the work front, the talented actress and dancer are all set to appear in Kushi, a romantic drama where Samantha will star opposite Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda. The film will hit theatres on December 23 this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. She will also appear in Yashoda where the actress will star alongside Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan. She also has Shaakuntalam in the pipeline.

