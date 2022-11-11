When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Spoke About Evolving Relationship Dynamics In Recent Times

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is one of the most sought-after actresses in Tamil and Telugu film industries, has never shied away from voicing her opinions on various topics. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal star is currently in the limelight as her much-awaited film Yashoda hit the big screen today, November 11. Amid a lot of buzz surrounding the newly released sci-fi action thriller, an old interview clip of Samantha expressing her take on the ever-changing relationship dynamics has gone viral on the internet.

According to the 35-year-old actress, relationships have evolved over the years. Samantha feels that friendship and mutual understanding are two extremely crucial factors of a successful relationship. She also believes that women are more empowered now as compared to old times.

Samantha then stated that women are financially strong and not dependent on their spouses for money. In some cases, they even earn more than their partners. As a result, women hold more expectations from a relationship apart from the financial aspect. The Majili actress further added that women in today’s time have learnt to fight for their much-deserved rights and respect. She concluded by saying these changes have caused a lot of friction in relationships as a lot of men don’t wish to live with an independent woman.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also in the news a few days ago after she revealed being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Myositis. Despite suffering from the rare condition, she is leaving no stone unturned to promote her film Yashoda. In a recent interview with Trend Talks, Samantha got emotional while talking about her fight with Myositis.

“I think I said there are some good days and there are some bad days. On some days, getting up from bed is difficult. And on some days, I want to fight. Slowly, the days I want to fight are becoming more. It’s been three months now,” shared the actress.

During the interview, Samantha also clarified that Myositis is not a life-threatening disease, as falsely reported by a lot of media outlets.

