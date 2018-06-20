English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
When Sandra Bullock Wanted to Be Fired From a Film
She wanted to be let go from a project after a person in power made unwanted advances towards her.
Sandra Bullock presents Roger Deakins with the award for best cinematography for "Blade Runner 2049" at the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
Actress Sandra Bullock asked to be dismissed from a movie early in her career because of a "situation" she found herself in with a figure of authority.
"Very early on in my career, I had a situation on a film, which was hard. It came from a person of authority. I kept deflecting it with humour and it didn't work. Finally, I said, 'Please, just fire me.' It was a lesson," Bullock told Sunday Times magazine.
"After that, I tended to remove anything that could be misconstrued as sexual. I locked it down," she added.
The 53-year-old star always tries to navigate tough situations with humour, such as an uncomfortable interview with the "Today" show host Matt Lauer, who spent four minutes of a 2009 interview with her questioning her about a single nude scene, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
Asked if she regrets not seeming more outraged, she said: "That's how I've always navigated tricky situations. That's how I've survived."
Also Watch
"Very early on in my career, I had a situation on a film, which was hard. It came from a person of authority. I kept deflecting it with humour and it didn't work. Finally, I said, 'Please, just fire me.' It was a lesson," Bullock told Sunday Times magazine.
"After that, I tended to remove anything that could be misconstrued as sexual. I locked it down," she added.
The 53-year-old star always tries to navigate tough situations with humour, such as an uncomfortable interview with the "Today" show host Matt Lauer, who spent four minutes of a 2009 interview with her questioning her about a single nude scene, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
Asked if she regrets not seeming more outraged, she said: "That's how I've always navigated tricky situations. That's how I've survived."
Also Watch
-
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I’m a Proud Mother Today: Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas’s Mom
- Yes, Ronaldo is Awesome. But You Have to Watch This Hijabi Teenager Storming the Internet With her Football Skills
- Meeting The Drag King: At Delhi’s Posh Nightclub, the Audience Leave Their Gender Back at Home
- Lust Stories Review: Radhika Apte, Karan Johar Own This Cocktail Of Desire
- Shaw and Mayank Slam Centuries as India 'A' Annihilate Leicestershire