1-min read

When Sandra Bullock Wanted to Be Fired From a Film

She wanted to be let go from a project after a person in power made unwanted advances towards her.

IANS

Updated:June 20, 2018, 6:39 PM IST
Sandra Bullock presents Roger Deakins with the award for best cinematography for "Blade Runner 2049" at the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
Actress Sandra Bullock asked to be dismissed from a movie early in her career because of a "situation" she found herself in with a figure of authority.

"Very early on in my career, I had a situation on a film, which was hard. It came from a person of authority. I kept deflecting it with humour and it didn't work. Finally, I said, 'Please, just fire me.' It was a lesson," Bullock told Sunday Times magazine.

"After that, I tended to remove anything that could be misconstrued as sexual. I locked it down," she added.

The 53-year-old star always tries to navigate tough situations with humour, such as an uncomfortable interview with the "Today" show host Matt Lauer, who spent four minutes of a 2009 interview with her questioning her about a single nude scene, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked if she regrets not seeming more outraged, she said: "That's how I've always navigated tricky situations. That's how I've survived."

