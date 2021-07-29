When Sanjay Dutt Joked With Policeman Arresting Him So Dad Sunil Dutt Wouldn't Break Down

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who celebrates his 62nd birthday on Thursday, has had an interesting life. Son of Hindi cinema’s revered actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis, Sanjay has achieved an unmatched status as an actor and faced several controversies throughout his life as a public figure.

Sanjay Dutt was convicted by the TADA court for illegal possession of a 9 mm Pistol and an AK-56 rifle which was part of the consignment of weapons and explosives brought to India for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts that killed 257 people and injured over 700. The actor even battled drug addiction at a young age. As his son underwent such controversies, Sunil shared his experience as a father when he appeared at Rendezvous With Simi Garewal along with his daughter Priya Dutt. The late Bollywood veteran recalled an incident when his son was being taken to prison.

Sunil told Garewal that he remembered when Sanjay’s bail was cancelled, he was supposed to be taken right from the court to the jail. Sunil said that when they were handcuffing his son, he realised for the first time that whatever he had done for the country, was “totally futile.” Sunil said, “This is the thing which I had to see as a father.” The actor said that he got a little emotional as he saw his son being taken away. As a father, Sunil said that he did not want to show his emotions since it may affect him, however, Sanjay sensed that his father was going to break down. To let off the emotional steam from the situation, Sanjay caught his father’s hand and said, “Dad, this is routine work. Hey inspector, come on now, put the handcuff around me,” recalled Sunil. The actor told Garewal that Sanjay took the incident so casually and he genuinely “felt very proud" of his son.

