When Sanjay Dutt Talked About His Addiction To Drugs on Salman Khan's Show

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been controversy’s favourite child. From being addicted to drugs at a young age to legal proceedings against him under the TADA and the Arms Act and subsequent imprisonment, the actor’s life has often been a source of public scrutiny.

While most celebrities prefer to be tight-lipped about controversies in their personal life, Sanjay Dutt has never shied away from talking about them. He has talked about his arrest, prison phase as well as his substance abuse in various interviews and chat shows.

In the popular game show Dus Ka Dum hosted by Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt graced the stage with Jackie Shroff as a special guest. While the three stars had a fun interaction, the topic soon turned towards Sanjay Dutt’s addiction to drugs in his early years. Jackie then asked him to talk about the harmful effects of drugs so that the youth knows how to stay away from them.

Sanjay started by saying that there is nothing as useless as drugs and then narrated an incident from when he was an addict. He said that he returned one day, totally intoxicated and stoned in the morning and dropped on his bed in his room and went into a deep sleep. When he woke up, it was around 8 PM. He asked his domestic help for some food as he was hungry.

However, he said that the domestic help began weeping and said, “You are asking for food after two days”. Sanjay Dutt was confused and asked what he was talking about. The help then explained to him that he had been asleep for two whole days, leaving the actor shocked.

Sanjay Dutt then said that moment he decided to quit drugs altogether. “I am happy being high on life”.

Sanjay has always been vocal about the time when he was a drug addict. In another interview he had said that he was shy about talking to women, so he started taking drugs because he thought it would look ‘cool’.

Sanjay Dutt later visited a rehabilitation centre where he quit drugs.

