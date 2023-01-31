The fans of Sanjeev Kumar often say that when the almighty decided to bless Hindi cinema with largesse, he sent their favourite star on the planet. His performances in Khilona, Qatl and Sholay were pathbreaking. Another interesting anecdote that came from the sets of Qatl was a testament to Sanjeev’s respectful attitude towards women. According to reports, Sanjeev refused to shoot an intimate scene with the female lead Sarika, citing the 24-year age gap between them. Reportedly, Sanjeev told director R K Nayyar that Sarika was like a daughter to her and he didn’t feel like shooting the intimate scene with her.

Not only the romantic scenes, Sanjeev felt apprehensive about doing the entire film alongside Sarika. According to reports, after many requests, Sanjeev accepted the role and played it with utmost perfection. Qatl, released on January 24, 1986, narrated the story of Rakesh (Sanjeev), an actor who loses his eyesight while saving his wife Rohini (Sarika).

Rakesh musters the courage to accept this fact somehow but is disappointed after knowing that Rohini is involved in an affair with Ranjeet. He plans an act of revenge by murdering her. How Rakesh, who is blind executes this murder, forms the core theme of Qatl. Qatl was a box office success and Sanjeev was appreciated for his acting prowess, but unfortunately, he couldn’t experience this happiness. He died due to a heart attack while dubbing for this film.

Apart from Sanjeev and Sarika, other actors like Ranjeeta Kaur, Marc Zuber, Shatrughan Sinha and others also enacted their characters with great finesse. JP Choksey penned the storyline, while Madan Joshi wrote dialogues. Vinod Rattan had written the screenplay.

