When Sapna Choudhary Fell On Stage While Dancing

During the Covid-19 pandemic, popular Haryanvi dancer and stage performer Sapna Choudhary has been entertaining fans by posting pictures and videos of her on social media. In January this year, she also started a YouTube channel, Dreams Entertainment. Since no stage performances have been taking place over the past one-and-a-half year, her followers also keep digging her old performance videos to entertain themselves. A similar video of her old performance has surfaced on the internet.

In the clip, one of Sapna’s stage performances in 2017, she can be seen tapping her feet to Dhatta Maar song wearing a green-coloured salwar suit. She covers her head with a dupatta of the same shade. A lot of men can be seen showering money on her as they enjoy the performance. In the meantime, she does a flip move but unfortunately loses her balance and falls on the stage. Seeing this, the crowd starts hooting, but this does not disappoint her. She gets up and continues her performance.

The dancer became an overnight sensation with her first song Solid Body. Due to her popularity, she was also offered to work in Hindi films. She performed item numbers in some movies like Veere Di Wedding and Nanu Ki Jaanu. She also worked in the 2019 film Dosti Ke Side Effects as the lead actress, however, it tanked at the box office.

Presently, Sapna is in Mumbai where she is shooting for an item song in an upcoming film, Love You Democracy. The movie is based on the political parties who indulge in scams and corruption by fooling the citizens in a democratic country. It will feature Ravi Kishan, Sneha Ullal, Isha Kopikar and Ali Asgar.

The stage performer is also working to release a Haryanvi web series on her YouTube channel in which she will also be seen in a pivotal role. She told a news channel in May this year that she is working with her husband on the untitled web series. The digital series is slated to release by the end of the year.

