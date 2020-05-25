MOVIES

When Sara Ali Khan Had Runny Nose, See Pic

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan

Wishing fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable childhood picture that has her with a runny nose.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 8:38 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan has shared throwback pictures on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr which has got fans talking.

On Sunday evening, Sara posted an adorable then and now picture on social media and greeted fans on Eid. In the childhood snap, Sara is seen having a runny nose and looks absolutely adorable as she takes up a hijab in these throwback pics.

Check out Sara's cute childhood pic with a runny nose alongside a recent one.

Eid Mubarak✨ #staysafe #stayhome #staypositive

On the work front, Sara's Coolie No 1 was all set to hit the screens on May 1. The movie features Varun Dhawan opposite her. Currently, it stands delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Sara has also signed on to play lead role in director Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, opposite Dhanush. Akshay Kumar will also feature in a special role in the movie.

Aanand described Atrangi Re as a musical from noted composer AR Rahman and a project that is close to his heart. Aanand will direct the film from a script by National award winner Himanshu Sharma.

Atrangi Re is presented by T Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Akshay's Cape Of Good Films.

