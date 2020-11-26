When Sara Ali Khan Thinks 'Love and Desire', She Pictures Sarso Da Saag and Makki Di Roti

Sara Ali Khan has been posting a series of close-ups from her latest photo shoot session. The photos focus only on the actress' face as she is seen staring directly into the lens, with a lock of hair falling perfectly across her face. The actress seems to be speaking with her eyes in the shot that does not reveal much about her location, except for being out in the sun.

The actress posted thoughtful captions with the first two posts from the series, but went back to her cheeky self as she shared the third photo. Talking about how the photographer got her to give a certain expression, Sara said, "When @harjeetsphotography says- ‘think love and desire’ and the only thing I can picture is Sarso Da Saag and Makki Di Roti."

Celebrity and fashion photographer Harjeet Singh has captured the picture. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was among the first ones to comment on Sara's picture, in which she posted a rainbow emoji.

Sarso Da Saag and Makki Di Roti is a North Indian combo delicacy very popular in winters. Sara is a self-confessed foodie and has often talked about her love for Indian dishes like Chhole Bhature in interviews. Being an overweight teenager, she underwent a massive transformation before becoming an actress and following a strict diet to maintain her looks.