When Sara Ali Khan Went to Kaun Banega Crorepati as Saif Ali Khan's Companion

Actress Sara Ali Khan might be leading several successful films, but she also made several appearances on television when she was younger. One of them was in Kaun Banega Crorepati where her father, actor Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta had gone to promote their film Salaam Namaste.

In the video, Sara can be seen interacting with host Amitabh Bachchan. Big B first asks Sara how she is and asks her to do ‘Aadab,’ which she complies. He also interacts with her friend Pashmina, who had occupied Sara to the game show.

Take a look at the video below:

Sara is the daughter of Saif from his previous marriage to actress Amrita Singh. They are also parents to Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. She was paired opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the film. She received a lot of acclaim for her performance. Sara was last seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan.

In the future, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The film also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. She has also reportedly signed Uri director Aditya Dhar’s film Immortal Ashwatthama, with Vicky Kaushal.

