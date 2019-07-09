When Sarah Jessica Parker Called Out a 'Big Movie Star' Over Unwanted Advances
Sarah Jessica Parker says though she reported him, but she did not feel as powerful as the man who behaved inappropriately with her.
Image: Instagram/Sarah Jessica Parker
Hollywood star Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed that she once reported a "big movie star" for "behaving inappropriately" with her early in her career.
In an interview with NPR's Fresh Air radio programme, the 54-year-old actor said she did not feel as powerful as the man behaving inappropriately with her.
''I think no matter how evolved or how modern I thought I was...I didn't feel entirely in a position—no matter what my role was on set—I didn't feel as powerful as the man who was behaving inappropriately, which... strikes me as just stunning to say out loud, because there were plenty of occasions where it was happening and I was in a different position and I was as powerful. I mean, I had every right to say, 'This is inappropriate.' I could have felt safe in going to a superior," she said.
The Sex and the City star said she took up the matter with her manager, who made sure the advances stopped. "When there was a situation with somebody and I did go to my agent because I felt I was no longer able to convey how uncomfortable this was making me and how inappropriate it was.
“Within hours everything changed. He said to them, 'If this continues, I have sent her a ticket, a one-way ticket out of this city' where I was shooting 'and she will not be returning'," she added.
Jessica Parker did not reveal the name of the star or the project she was working on during the incident.
