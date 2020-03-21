When Sargun Mehta and Karan Wahi Bonded Over a Fake Friend Request

Friendships are always precious, especially if you get to cherish them forever. There are several people in Indian showbiz who set friendship goals for everyone else. One such pair of friends is of actors Sargun Mehta and Karan Wahi. The BFFs never leave a chance to hang out together. However, do you know how did the friendship began?

As revealed by Sargun, the beginning of the two actors bonding was definitely an unusual one. The friends of 12-13 years started their camaraderie through a fake friend request sent by Sargun.

The 12/24 Karol Bagh actress took to Instagram to share an appreciation post about her friendship with Karan. She posted a picture with the popular TV host, writing, “12-13 years back, I was a huge fan of Karan Wahi. I remember being in college and making a fake account with "jiya" as my name on hi5 and sending Karan a friend request (sic).” She added that she was friends with Karan for a long time on hi5 without the actor being unaware of her existence.

Quite an unusual beginning to a lifelong friendship. Sargun’s post was a message to inspire people to think positive. She elaborated, “I attracted the life I dreamt of, people in my surrounding who I wanted to be with, a house I wanted to live in and everything else.”

The Balika Vadhu actress also urged her fans to use the current time in quarantine to meditate and dream. This ensured that all your dreams will come true if you imagine it to be so. Comparing the quarantine time with still water, she emphasized how a stone thrown in still water creates a bigger impact and wider ripple as compared to one thrown in flowing water.

