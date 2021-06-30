When Saroj Khan Complained To Subhash Ghai About Madhuri Dixit’s Dancing Skills

The success of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is attributed to her dance. It is said choreographer Saroj Khan and ace director Subhash Ghai had a big role to play in refining her talent. However, not many know that once on a shooting set Saroj had complained to Ghai about Madhuri. This was revealed by the director during his appearance on Season 3 of dance reality show, Dance Deewane. He will be gracing the stage of the show as a special guest in the upcoming episode.

The Sunday episode will be dedicated to the filmmaker and his phenomenal work in the industry over the years. In this episode, both Madhuri and Ghai remembered the choreographer who passed away in July last year. Walking down the memory lane, the director recalled that when the actress had stepped into the film industry, Saroj had a lot of complaints about her. Once during the making of the 1987 film Uttar Dakshin in Chennai, the late choreographer rang up Ghai in Mumbai and told him that though Madhuri was good at acting, she did not how to dance at all.

However, the director knew that the star was a trained Kathak dancer so he could not understand why Saroj had a problem with her. He soon took a flight to Chennai and asked Madhuri about any issue that she was facing. On this, the actress revealed that she could not understand the language and style of the song so she was unable to perform. Ghai then advised her to carefully notice the expressions on Saroj’s face and she would be able to perform on the song.

In the later years, Madhuri had a wonderful tuning with Saroj and the duo gave some superhit songs like Dhak Dhak, Chane Ke Khet Mein, Ek Do Teen, Tamma Tamma, Dola Re Dola and Choli Ke Peeche, among many others. Their last number together was Tabah Ho Gaye from the film Kalank.

