When Shaan Asked Mika Singh Not to Travel in Expensive Cars But Autos

Bollywood singers Mika Singh and Shaan are good friends and have been working together in the music industry for decades. Recently, in an interview, Mika Singh recalled an instance when Shaan advised him not to travel in expensive cars but autos.

In an interview with Times Now, Mika Singh said, “When I came, Shaan told me, do not come in big cars, because one does not get work here. You simply come in auto, only then will people give you work.” He further said that this made him understand that maybe “I need to change things”.

“Today, you pick any reality show. You will see a singer there, even though that singer does not understand dancing, but he is judging the dancing show. Why? Because he is popular. Then he will also be seen in the comedy show,” Mika said.

“Today every Punjabi singer is getting a chance and I am happy. I dreamed that singers should not only be given the best singer award but they should also be given full respect,” the singer added.

Mika Singh has sung several chartbusters in many films like Apna Sapna Money Money, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Jab We Met, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye and many more.

He has released several solo albums as well. He has also appeared on various reality shows. His song Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag was remixed by US-based singer Pinky Paras.

These days he is in the limelight for Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti, in which he is going to choose his bride-to-be and bring her home. It is a life partner choosing a romance reality show aired on Star Bharat. In this show, a group of beautiful girls shall approach singer Mika Singh for marriage.

