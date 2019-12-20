When Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan Secretly Rehearsed for A Song
Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he and Amitabh Bachchan would practice dance steps in hiding to avoid embarrassment in front of Hrithik Roshan's smooth moves.
Image: Youtube/ A still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Shah Rukh Khan recently revealed that while shooting for the song Bole Chudiyan from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Hrithik Roshan’s flair for dance got him and Amitabh Bachchan tensed. The duo would then practice their steps secretly, in order to keep up the pace with Hrithik.
As per a report, SRK shared the anecdote on Rajeev Masand’s podcast Picture Ke Peeche.
SRK recalls how during one of Hrithik’s rehearsals, Amitabh had come up to him and said even they should practice since the steps are quite tough. To this, SRK had said that although the step is tough, it comes naturally to Hrithik since he’s more of a dancer. Thus the duo decided to not practice the step in front of Hrithik to save themselves from embarrassment, but do it secretly from the sides to keep up.
The movie recently celebrated its 18th anniversary of release last week. Released in 2001, the Karan Johar directorial starred some of the big A-listers such as Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan as the leading ladies.
According to the same report, SRK further said, “It was our secret. And you know we were always like looking at each other ki, “Aapse Ho gaya?”. And if you really notice it, the actual steps (in the song) are what Duggu is doing (laughs). They are very different from what Bachchan Saab and me ended up doing. So that was one fun part.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Free Calls on Wi-Fi: Will it Work on Your Apple iPhone, OnePlus or Xiaomi Phone?
- Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Movie Review: Battle Between Good and Evil is Tedious
- Yami Gautam Says Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor Are Most Stylish Men in Bollywood
- Scientists Discover World's Oldest Forest, May Help Understand Link to Climate Change
- All That Glitters? Swiss Scientists Have Found a Way to Make Chocolate Sparkle