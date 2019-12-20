When Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan Secretly Rehearsed for A Song

Shah Rukh Khan recently revealed that while shooting for the song Bole Chudiyan from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Hrithik Roshan’s flair for dance got him and Amitabh Bachchan tensed. The duo would then practice their steps secretly, in order to keep up the pace with Hrithik.

As per a report, SRK shared the anecdote on Rajeev Masand’s podcast Picture Ke Peeche.

SRK recalls how during one of Hrithik’s rehearsals, Amitabh had come up to him and said even they should practice since the steps are quite tough. To this, SRK had said that although the step is tough, it comes naturally to Hrithik since he’s more of a dancer. Thus the duo decided to not practice the step in front of Hrithik to save themselves from embarrassment, but do it secretly from the sides to keep up.

The movie recently celebrated its 18th anniversary of release last week. Released in 2001, the Karan Johar directorial starred some of the big A-listers such as Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan as the leading ladies.

According to the same report, SRK further said, “It was our secret. And you know we were always like looking at each other ki, “Aapse Ho gaya?”. And if you really notice it, the actual steps (in the song) are what Duggu is doing (laughs). They are very different from what Bachchan Saab and me ended up doing. So that was one fun part.

