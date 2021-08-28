When Shah Rukh Khan Criticized His Performance in Debut Film Deewana: 'I Overacted Terribly'

Shah Rukh Khan‘s debut film Deewana completed 29 years in June, for which the actor had taken to social media to post a note of gratitude for spending almost three decades in Bollywood. One of the most popular actors not just in the country, but worldwide, Shah Rukh has given several hit films and films that achieved cult status, permanently cementing his place in the industry and in the audience’s hearts. However, there was a time when the superstar had criticized his performance in his Bollywood debut. He even went to the extent of calling his performance ‘awful’ and added that he overacted terribly in the film.

Talking to Filmfare, SRK had said, “I’m glad the film has done so well. But I don’t think I’ve contributed in any way to its success. My performance was awful-loud, vulgar and uncontrolled. I overacted terribly and I take full responsibility for it. But that’s what happens when you work without a graph. I didn’t even have the script with me. I was to start shooting for the film much later but then some of my other schedules got cancelled and I allotted my dates to this film. I am my worst critic and when I saw myself on the screen I was appalled. Isn’t it amazing that people have liked me in the film? Perhaps that’s because I am a fresh face. It’s not a performance I’d care to repeat or remember."

He was also asked whether the music of the film contributed to its success. “Of course. I wish people could say that ‘the film’s music is good but Shah Rukh is better.’ But in Deewana, the music scored over everything. Due credit should go to the director Raj Kanwar, for his song picturization. Rishi Bhai also came up with a good performance as did Divya Bharti, Deven Verma and Amrish Puri. But if the film is remembered it will be because of Nadeem Shravan. A lot of films have been running because of their music. I’d love to be in their shoes now - be as successful as an actor as they are music directors."

Directed by Raj Kanwar, Deewana starred Rishi Kapoor, Divya Bharti and Sushma Seth in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here