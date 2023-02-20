When Shah Rukh Khan Dressed as Lalli Made Bharti Singh Emotional; Watch

An old video of Bharti Singh getting emotional over Shah Rukh Khan’s kind gesture is creating a buzz online. As part of the promotion for his movie Fan, Shah Rukh made an appearance on Comedy Nights Bachao in 2016. During the show, Bharti requested the superstar to perform her famous child character Lalli throughout the show. Shah Rukh Khan's appearance as Lalli was well-received by the audience, and the show's hosts praised his comic timing.

Shah Rukh Khan wore a wig along with a pink dress over his suit for the performance. Then Bharti told him to chuckle while keeping his hands on his waist. Shah Rukh followed her instructions. Bharti thanked Shah Rukh amid laughter and applause from the crowd. The Zero actor then joked that people don't think he's a macho hero based on his outfit. On seeing him in the outfit, Bharti got emotional and hugged Shah Rukh while crying.

Bharti then revealed that Lalli was among the first characters she essayed, to which Shah Rukh said he remembered. She also added that the character was probably not as popular back then as it is now. She sobbed and hugged him once more. The crowd also gave the actor a standing ovation. The video caption read, “When SRK dressed up as Lalli for Bharti”.

Watch the video below:

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the success of Pathaan, which released in cinemas on January 25. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana and John Abraham in crucial roles as well as Salman Khan in a cameo. The thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, centres around the titular spy (Shah Rukh), who leaves exile to prevent terrorist organisation Outfit X from attacking India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in the much-awaited film Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film is reported to release on the silver screens on June 2 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Shah Rukh also has Rajkumar Hirani's directorial film Dunki in addition to Jawan. This will be his first time collaborating with Pink fame Taapsee Pannu. The movie will be released in December 2023.

