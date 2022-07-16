When Shah Rukh Khan Gave Tips To Sushant Singh Rajput To Impress His Girlfriend

An old video of the “King of Romance” and Shah Rukh Khan having a fun time has cropped up on the Internet. The clip, which is from Farah Khan’s show Lip Sing Battle, has been winning a number of hearts all over again.

The clip opens with Sushant talking about his girlfriend with Shah Rukh Khan. And, to help him express his feeling, Sushant requests Shah Rukh Khan to show him the steps to the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from his 1998 film Dil Se.

Sushant said, “After a lot of hustle, I have made a girlfriend. And, I want to ask her to accompany me on my life’s journey but she is not agreeing with me. Can you help me and tell her to walk with me?” Shah Rukh replied, “Now, he will hire me and take me along to talk to his girlfriend.” They laughed and the crowd applauded the pair as they danced to Chaiyya Chaiyya.



In 2013, Sushant even expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan in an interview with Rediff. He had said, “I’ve seen a lot of Yash Raj movies, especially those starring Shah Rukh Khan I was a big fan of his films. His films had a lot of appeal to me. I can still picture myself sitting with a friend in a Bandra coffee shop close to Shah Rukh’s residence.”

The actor added, “He had a party, and I saw a lot of big cars heading to his bungalow. that one day I would like to go inside and party with him. Luckily, there was an Eid party at his house and I was invited. I was very happy with it.”

Sushant Singh Rajput is remembered for his work in films including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan alongside Nayanthara. He also has Pathaan in the pipeline.

