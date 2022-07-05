When Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla Enacted Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai’s Scene From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan’s story is one of the most unforgettable Bollywood affairs to date. The duo met each other on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The romantic musical drama turned out to be one of the major successful movies of 1999. The bitter-sweet chemistry of Sameer and Nandini was much loved by the Indian masses. Such was the success of the movie that superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla ended up re-enacting their characters during an award function.

A video of their performance has now resurfaced on social media. The clip that is doing rounds on the internet, sees Shah Rukh and Juhi in Salman and Aishwarya’s similar ensemble from Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan. Not only do they mimic the lead actors but also catch up to their aura with sheer lawlessness.

The clip has garnered tremendous likes on Instagram, and fans of the stars have dropped a barrage of reactions in the comment section of the post. While some stated that the clip has hit them with nostalgia, many added that Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla did a fabulous job of mimicking them. A user who happens to be an ardent fan of Aishwarya stated that only she can nail the role of Nandini to perfection. A slew of hearts and fire emoticons also flooded the comment section of the post.

Take a look at it here:

Speaking of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. The plot of the film is loosely based on Rashtriyashayar Jhaverchand Meghani's play Shetal ne Kathe. The story follows the life of a faithful man who discovers that his wife is in love with another man on the night of their wedding.

Although shattered by the discovery, the husband leaves no stone unturned to reunite the lovers despite being ridiculed by his family and society. However, love does its magic in the end, and the outcome of his dedicated feelings brings a massive twist in their life that he’d never even imagined. The movie received several accolades upon its release including seven Filmfare Awards.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.