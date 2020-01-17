Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

When Shah Rukh Khan Made Jeff Bezos Say Don's Dialogue

Shah Rukh Khan gave a filmy touch to his meeting with Jeff Bezos when he made the Amazon's global CEO say a dialogue from his hit film "Don".

IANS

Updated:January 17, 2020, 7:22 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
When Shah Rukh Khan Made Jeff Bezos Say Don's Dialogue
Shah Rukh Khan gave a filmy touch to his meeting with Jeff Bezos when he made the Amazon's global CEO say a dialogue from his hit film "Don".

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a filmy touch to his meeting with Jeff Bezos when he made the Amazon's global CEO say a dialogue from his hit film "Don".

It was a starry evening for Bezos in Mumbai as he opened up about his journey and his bond with India during a conversation with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. The event was attended by Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia, Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Arshad Warsi, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal among others.

When Bezos opened up about getting a role in "Star Trek Beyond", Shah Rukh went in and asked him to practice the art of giving an audition for a Hindi movie, leaving Bezos surprised.

Modifying his "Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai" dialogue, he made Bezos say "Jeff ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi impossible hai".

The moment was shared by actor Riteish on his Twitter handle, which has gone viral on social media.

SRK was a super host of the evening and made Bezos comfortable. At one instance, he opened a water bottle and offered to him.

Looking at his gesture, Bezos said: "You are so humble". To which, SRK joked: "That's because my last few films haven't done well."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram